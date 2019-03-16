March 16, 2019 - 8:50am
Woman reports strange man conked out on her sofa
Law enforcement is responding to the Clinton Crossing Apartments on Clinton Street Road in Batavia after a woman called dispatch to report "a male subject is laying on her couch -- unknown who it is."
UPDATE 8:52 a.m.: The male, described as white with blond hair and a blond beard and wearing a "black hood" left the apartment and was walking toward Route 33 (Clinton Street Road). Law enforcement is now out with him.
