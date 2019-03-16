Local Matters

March 16, 2019 - 8:50am

Woman reports strange man conked out on her sofa

posted by Billie Owens in scanner, news, batavia.

Law enforcement is responding to the Clinton Crossing Apartments on Clinton Street Road in Batavia after a woman called dispatch to report "a male subject is laying on her couch -- unknown who it is."

UPDATE 8:52 a.m.: The male, described as white with blond hair and a blond beard and wearing a "black hood" left the apartment and was walking toward Route 33 (Clinton Street Road). Law enforcement is now out with him.

