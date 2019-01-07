Woman smoking in Dodge Caravan with baby inside prompts call to dispatch
A caller complained to dispatch that a female was smoking a cigarette inside a black Dodge Caravan while an infant was in the vehicle. The vehicle, which is registered to an owner who lives in Clarence Center, was last seen near the Peking Buffet and left BJs Wholesale shopping plaza in an unknown direction of travel. Law enforcement is responding.
Really? While I can understand the "smoking police" wanting to control everyone, this is overboard. Mind your own business caller.
It maybe in illegal in Erie County now, but not here in Genesee county
we are now being watched for everything...
