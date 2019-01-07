Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 7, 2019 - 12:28pm

Woman smoking in Dodge Caravan with baby inside prompts call to dispatch

posted by Billie Owens in scanner, news, batavia.

A caller complained to dispatch that a female was smoking a cigarette inside a black Dodge Caravan while an infant was in the vehicle. The vehicle, which is registered to an owner who lives in Clarence Center, was last seen near the Peking Buffet and left BJs Wholesale shopping plaza in an unknown direction of travel. Law enforcement is responding.

January 7, 2019 - 2:01pm
John Roach
John Roach's picture
Offline
Last seen: 6 days 20 hours ago
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

Really? While I can understand the "smoking police" wanting to control everyone, this is overboard. Mind your own business caller.
It maybe in illegal in Erie County now, but not here in Genesee county

Top
January 7, 2019 - 3:29pm
Tammy Way
Tammy Way's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 57 min ago
Joined: Jul 19 2008 - 12:21pm

we are now being watched for everything...

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button