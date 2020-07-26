Working fire reported on Ellicott Street in the city

A working fire is reported at 438 Ellicott St. in the City of Batavia. City fire is responding. Third platoon is called in.

UPDATE 8:17 p.m.: All available manpower at city fire is called to the scene. Town of Batavia Fire Department is asked to stand by in city headquarters on Evans Street. The fire scene is between Ellicott Place and South Swan Street.

UPDATE 8:23 p.m.: Commands calls for a National Grid rep to the scene and a building code inspector.

UPDATE 8:28 p.m.: National Grid has been notified; not ETA provided.

UPDATE 8:42 p.m.: Fire is under control.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: National Grid is on scene.

UPDATE 9:14 p.m.: Salvation Army or American Red Cross, whichever is first available, requested to the scene to assist one adult and two teenagers with lodging.

UPDATE 9:16 p.m.: Batavia PD has a traffic stop on a vehicle that drove through the fire scene.

UPDATE 9:41 p.m.: Ellicott Street is re-opened.

UPDATE 10:34 p.m.: Engine 11 remaining on scene. Engine 14 returning to quarters.