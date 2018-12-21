Working garage fire reported on Pavilion Center Road

A fully working garage fire is reported at 10048 Pavilion Center Road. The structure is full of mechanical equipment, according to the caller to dispatch. The location is south of Junction Road. Pavilion, Stafford and Le Roy are called to the scene.

It's gone to a second alarm -- the city's Fast Team is now called along with Bethany, Alexander and York. A first responder says heavy black smoke is showing.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m.: The city's first platoon is requested to stand by in its fire headquarters.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: "This is a two-story garage, fully involved," says a chief. Two additional tankers from Caledonia are called to the scene.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.: Equipment from Perry Center and Wyoming are also going to respond. The tankers are to come in off Route 20. The railroad will be notified of the incident and its close proximity to the tracks; trains will not need to be stopped, but will need to slow down.

UPDATE 11:17 a.m.: Churchville is called to fill in at Le Roy's fire hall. Town of Batavia is called to fill in at Stafford Fire Hall.

UPDATE 11:21 a.m.: The power company is called to respond to the scene.

UPDATE 11:33 a.m.: Perry is filling in at Pavilion's fire hall. Churchville was unable to secure a crew to fill in for Le Roy.

UPDATE 11:37 p.m.: "Town of Batavia all additional available manpower to stand by in your quarters."