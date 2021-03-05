Local Matters

March 5, 2021 - 3:15pm

Working horse barn fire reported in Le Roy

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, Le Roy.

A working horse barn fire is reported at 7147 Thwing Road, Le Roy, between West Bergen and Warner roads. Le Roy Fire Department is responding, along with a ladder truck from Bergen, a city engine and Le Roy EMS.

UPDATE 3:18 p.m.: Command reports fire is out. Holding responders to Le Roy apparatus only.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: National Grid is called to the scene.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: An emergency coordinator is called to investigate.

UPDATE 3:36 p.m.: Thwing Road was closed in the vicinity of the barn, but is being reopened.

Comments

Upcoming

more

