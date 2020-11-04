Working house fire reported on Judge Road in Alabama

Video Sponsor

A second-alarm house fire is reported in Alabama at 1368 Judge Road. It started in the chimney and is now in the attic.

The location is on the south side of the road, just east of Route 77.

Called to the scene in addition to Alabama Fire Department are: the city's FAST team, Darien, Pembroke, East Pembroke, Oakfield and Elba fire departments, and Mercy medics.

UPDATE 4:45 a.m.: Shelby Fire Department is en route to fill in at Alabama's Station #2. Plus, "Alabama Command, you've got two interiors and the FAST Team coming your way."

UPDATE 5:04 a.m.: Fire command requests food/beverage refreshments for about 30 firefighters to be brought to the scene.

UPDATE 7:11 a.m. (by Howard): Three residents were able to get out of the house safely. One resident was evaluated at the scene and she is fine. Two dogs are also fine. The fire started in a chimney. Many of the responding agencies have cleared the scene and the road is reopened.