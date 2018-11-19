Youth Bureau begins 2019 funding process

Press release:

Each year, the Genesee & Orleans County youth bureaus administer Youth Development Program (YDP) funding made available to Genesee and Orleans counties by the NYS Office of Children and Family Services. In each county, the Youth Board reviews all proposals and submits funding recommendations to the County Legislature for final approval.

Funding is available to support programs for youth 0-21 that provide services, opportunities and supports designed to improve our youth and community. Developed by the NY State Council on Children and Families, the Touchstones framework is organized in six Life Areas: Economic Security; Physical and Emotional Health; Education; Citizenship; Family; and Community.

The goals and objectives are related to each other and call for comprehensive strategies to address any single aspect of children and family well-being.

The following organizations are eligible to apply for funding through the RFP: not-for-profits, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations and municipalities.

Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations and Genesee County and Orleans County municipalities that will operate to meet goals identified in the Touchstone Life Areas.

Applications are now available and can be obtained by sending an email to: [email protected]