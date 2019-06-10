Youth bureau seeks high school applicants for Genesee Youth Lead Program

Press release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau is seeking applicants for the Genesee Youth Lead Program. Applicants should be a Genesee County high school student entering their freshman through senior year.

The eight-month program is focused on developing leadership skills within an individual through each specific session and through hands on experience. Each session will have a different focus on our community and leadership.

For complete information about the program, click here.

The program will cost $75 for each student. If there is an economic hardship please contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau.

The Youth Lead Program will take place at GVEP BOCES beginning Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be held once a month on the second Wednesdays of each month.

The program dates are: Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, April 8, and May 13.

Youth that complete the program are encouraged to use the skills and information gained through their experience to support the communities in which they live.

The selection process will be done through an application and interview process by the staff. The class size is limited.

Applications for the program can be found here.

Please contact the Genesee County Youth Bureau with questions at (585) 344-3960 or at [email protected].