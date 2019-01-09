Youths invited to submit logo design for planned Teen City, deadline is 4 p.m. Jan. 28

Press release:

The City of Batavia Youth Bureau and the Genesee County YMCA invites all 6th through 12thgrade students in the City of Batavia to submit a logo design that will be used with the opening of Teen City.

The contest guidelines are as follows:

Contestants must be enrolled as a 6 th – 12 th grader who resides within the City of Batavia or attends Batavia City School District, St. Joseph Catholic School, Notre Dame High School or GVEP.

– 12 grader who resides within the City of Batavia or attends Batavia City School District, St. Joseph Catholic School, Notre Dame High School or GVEP. Poster should be no larger than 9”x12” and must leave the bottom 2 inches blank.

Artists should include Teen City in the logo design.

Artwork should be submitted in portrait (vertical) orientation.

Each submission should be the original student’s work.

Each entry must include the artist’s full name, address, phone number, grade, age and school on the back of the poster.

Designs can be in any medium, including computer-generated. They should be clear and concise, easy to read.

Entries must be received in person or by mail by 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 28 . Submissions can be sent to the Batavia Youth Bureau, Attn: Teen City Logo Contest, 12 MacArthur Drive, Batavia, NY 14020.

The winning logo will be used for all signage of Teen City and on staff shirts. The winner will be recognized at the Teen City Kick-off Event in 2019. For more information contact the Batavia Youth Bureau at 345-6420.