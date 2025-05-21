Byron-Bergen fills the Buzzin' Bistro with music, art and food

Photo by Camryn Brookhart

Byron-Bergen Jr/Sr High School hosted a busy night of events on Tuesday, with its annual Buzzin’ Bistro student concert, plus the annual budget vote, a district-wide art show and a chicken barbecue fundraiser hosted by the school’s wrestling team.

The art show displayed work from students at all levels of education, covering the walls in one hallway with bursts of color and creativity. Families viewed their children’s artwork and then watched them perform in the bistro.

Meanwhile, in the high school gymnasium, parents and community members participated in the annual budget vote, which was approved.

The smell of tangy barbecued chicken drew others to the cafeteria, where the Byron-Bergen wrestling team held a fundraiser using chicken from Chiavetta’s Barbecue to raise money for the team in the upcoming years.

The evening entertainment began with a performance from the fifth and sixth grade band, followed by the fifth and sixth grade choir. The Singing Silhouettes, Byron-Bergen’s more competitive high school choir, then joined the younger group onstage for a combined piece before

continuing to sing several songs on their own. A solo performance from senior Roman Smith -- a familiar face from many school musical productions over the years -- then dazzled the room.

Performances this year, especially those of the Silhouettes, carried special meaning due to a sudden staffing change. Jr/Sr High School choir teacher Joseph Paris left the district earlier this spring, leaving the school’s vocal groups without a teacher just weeks before their performances.

In response, elementary school band teacher Robert Lancia and Jr/Sr High School Vice Principal Katie Gratton, who previously taught music, stepped in to help them. Despite the challenges that they faced, the Silhouettes were able to deliver a full performance.

The high school band closed the evening, rounding out a night of decision-making, art, music, and fundraising with a familiar favorite, "Mr. Brightside."

