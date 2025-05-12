Coach’s Corner: Valuing Mom’s Role in Career Planning

We just celebrated Mother's Day.

File photo of Chris Suozzi.

We know that moms are nurturing by nature, and that’s why it is imperative that children get guidance from both parents in building a foundation for success, especially when it comes to choosing a career.

Two out of three students develop their career plans from their parents, which is why I am here to emphasize the importance of parents being up to date on what employers are seeking in future job candidates and how you can mold your child’s career path and future plans.

Approximately 60% of all new jobs will need no more than a two-year degree; in STEM and the skilled trades, it’s almost 100%. Individuals who explore expedited pathways such as two-year degrees and apprenticeships will have ample career opportunities.

Starting your child in career exploration at a young age, much like in sports, provides them with valuable opportunities to discover their interests and strengths early on.

Waiting for your senior year in high school is too late and tends to be too costly when making career decisions. Acquiring skills and discovering the many career opportunities available throughout your academic journey will pay off in the long run.

If your child decides to take the four-year college route, figure out what your return on investment will be. Too often, I have seen students come out of school with debt and no career pathway.

That is why I suggest considering working and learning with your hands, especially if your child struggles academically. The best part is that these pathways are not permanent if your child decides to take a different route, but the skillsets they gain will be valued across many paths!

I want to thank parents like Brooke Pontillo, who connected me with her son Ben to discuss post-graduation opportunities. We met up for ‘coaching session’ and it worked!

I’m pleased to say Ben is now on a great career path at Liberty Pumps.

If you are interested to learn how you can spark career interest and exploration for your child, visit www.gcedc.com/careerchecklist to access our free career checklist, featuring eight essential steps to jumpstart a professional journey.

If you are a student, parent, teacher, or guidance counselor, contact me at csuozzi@gcedc.com to learn how to get involved today!

Go Bills!

Chris “Coach SwazZ” Suozzi is the Executive Vice President of Business & Workforce Development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center.