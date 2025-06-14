Coach's Corner: Coach SwazZ's congratulations to the Class of 2025

Submitted photo.

As the spring high school sports season winds down and graduation nears, I want to congratulate every student who excelled in the classroom and on the field.

For our graduating seniors, you have shown your talents in ways that your teachers, families, coaches, and teammates all appreciate. As you continue as learners and leaders, I see your accomplishments are the start of a great future.

I'm especially pleased to see our first group of students who will graduate having demonstrated their skills in a new way.

We’re excited to have nine students from Pavilion High School who completed ACT WorkKeys career assessments as part of their senior or junior year accomplishments.

This was a great opportunity for local students to take advantage of what sets them apart from the competition.

The ACT WorkKeys career assessment gives students and people early in their careers an understanding of their workplace skills and to show to future employers that students are ready for success.

Hearing from Pavilion students, the ACT was a valuable assessment and demonstrated the skills they have learned in the classroom, the playing field, and in their first years of work. It rewards their real-world skills and gives value to their practical knowledge.

I’m proud to have this group succeeding, and to see each student having a clear plan for life after graduation. Some are directly entering the workforce, others have selected college programs that match their career plans.

I want that to be the case in every graduating class and in every school in Genesee County, New York, and the world!

That’s why having dozens of students participating in youth apprenticeships during high school, pre-apprenticeships after graduation, and training programs at Genesee Valley BOCES, Genesee Community College and discovering careers through the Genesee County Career Center is so important.

Whether you decide to take the four or two-year college route or are contemplating on entering the workforce, gaining awareness and value for your skills puts you a step closer to your goals For many students, the ACT WorkKeys career assessment is a step in toward those goals. And with over 100 businesses serving Genesee County recognizing the value of WorkKeys, the certifications earned through the assessment can help anyone looking to grow their career.

So, what’s next?

Our Pavilion students are the first of hundreds of more at Genesee County districts that will host ACT WorkKeys assessments in the coming years. If they are in the Class of 2026, ask your school counselor about being part of the next assessment. If they have already graduated, the Genesee County Career Center is available to host assessments.

And if you are a student, parent, teacher, or school counselor and interested in learning more about any of our workforce programs, contact me at csuozzi@gcedc.com or call me at 585-409-1301 to get connected!

Go Bills!

Chris “Coach SwazZ” Suozzi is the Executive Vice President of Business & Workforce Development at the Genesee County Economic Development Center.