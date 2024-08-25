Genesee County launches work ready communities to connect local talent with career opportunities

As a coach, there’s nothing more inspiring than seeing a player emerge and outperform their expectations.

Training camps are underway, and teams like the Bills are seeing it in action. The next Matt Milano, Stevie Johnson, or Christian Benford is out there. The next unexpected leader just needs to prove they’re ready.

That’s the reality of sports and work. You need to show you’re ready before you get these opportunities. And I’m pleased that Genesee County, and our emerging workforce, can do the same as we prepare to launch a local Work Ready Communities initiative.

How?

By proving what we know is true about Genesee County.

That our students are engaged in work-ready technical training and have skills worth rewarding.

Our manufacturers, businesses, and employers understand talent and how to grow a new hire into a leader.

My major goal is to show that our families, schools, and communities are united in a better future for our kids. Having a venue to hold it - for both our youth and companies looking for the ideal place to locate - is now at hand.

ACT Work Ready Communities provides the tools that will connect our graduates to the in-demand career opportunities available in their backyards, aligning the region’s economic development needs with the skills required to create an economic blueprint that benefits our local businesses and in turn our communities.

In order for our community to be designated a Work Ready Community, we will need participation from our local workforce and businesses. Once registered, you will have access to search and vet job requirements and skills sought by local businesses, allowing them to efficiently recruit from a pool of qualified candidates.

Think of this process as the free agent pool or transfer portal – students trying to find their next best opportunity, including higher pay as well as detailing the skill levels that have been attained.

To initiate the process, students, incumbent workers, and job seekers will have the option to complete assessments for criteria in applied math, graphic literacy, and workplace communications. The scores earned range from bronze to platinum and can be highlighted on transcripts, resumes, and other applications.

We want good-paying careers for everyone in our community and this certification program enables us to introduce students and residents to see how it can help them take charge of their career decisions.

As we grow our community there will be more opportunities to not only attract new businesses but hopefully to help existing businesses expand. Site selectors for major projects recognize this certification and provide them with the information and data, bringing more jobs to Genesee County.

I am working with school representatives, workforce institutions, and other stakeholders to boost our talent pool, linking our students to high-quality job opportunities that enable them to thrive in our local community.

To learn more or sign up for a National Career Readiness Certificate contact me at 585-343-4866 or csuozzi@gcedc.com.