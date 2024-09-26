Growing up as a young sports fan in Batavia in the 50s and 60s meant B&W TV and travel to big-time games

Municipal Stadium in Cleveland.

Photo provided by David Reilly

Take Me Out To The Ball Game

In several of my previous stories, I have indicated that I was an enthusiastic sports fan (especially of Notre Dame University football), even as a little kid. I'm not sure why that was because it didn't really come from my parents, and I was the oldest of three brothers.

My dad was a Notre Dame fan, but other than that, for some odd reason, he chose teams more to dislike than to root for. Also, strangely, he saved his ire for the teams closest to Batavia. He detested the New York Yankees and despised the Cleveland Browns of the NFL. When games would come on ( in black and white, of course), he would quickly identify the underdog, and if they were losing, he'd claim they were being cheated, or the contest was “fixed.” It was almost impossible to watch a game with him.

Apparently, my mom was a big baseball fan of the Batavia Clippers when she was young and single in the 1930s and 40s. My Uncle Bob, now 94, remembers her going to the games even out of town in Wellsville and Olean when they were in the “PONY” ( Pennsylvania, Ontario, New York) League. Back then, the team was community-owned, and I still have a stock certificate that my mother purchased for the team. But after she married and when I was a kid, I don't remember her caring much about sports. Maybe my dad's attitude had something to do with that.

Besides Notre Dame in college football, my favorite team was the Cleveland Browns in pro football first. In baseball, it was the Brooklyn Dodgers, but when the team moved to Los Angeles after the 1956 season, I switched to the Milwaukee Braves until they moved to Atlanta. I haven't had a favorite baseball team since then.

I have also previously mentioned that I have an extensive collection of Milwaukee Braves memorabilia from 1957, when they beat my friend Charlie's favorite team, the Yankees, for The World Series.

Pro Football In The 1950s and '60s

In the 1950s, there were no Buffalo Bills nearby to root for. They didn't become a team until 1960 and didn't join the NFL until 1970, the same year the Buffalo Sabres joined the National Hockey League. There were only eight teams in the NFL in the 50s (now there are 32), and most Batavians are rooted for the Browns or the New York Giants. Those teams were most likely to be televised locally, too, on Sunday, which is the day all games were played. Friday was for high schools, and Saturday was for college.

My team was the Browns with quarterback Otto Graham, speedy pass catcher Dante “Sticky Fingers“ Lavelli and combination offensive lineman and kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza. (they seemed to have cooler nicknames then, too – there was a defensive back on the Detroit Lions named Dick “Night Train” Lane). Then, into the 60s, while the Bills were still in the old American Football League, the Browns had Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly. The Browns won NFL championships in 1950, 1954, 1955 and 1964. I had all the football cards of the Browns back then, but like my baseball cards, they are long gone, unfortunately.

I never got to go to any Browns games. People didn't travel to games as much back then, and as I said, my dad disliked them. But in the 1950s, I got to a Notre Dame game and went to Cleveland's Municipal Stadium, where the Browns played, but to see baseball games.

Cheer, Cheer For Old Notre Dame

In November 1957, my parents drove to a Notre Dame University football game with my younger brother Dan and me (my mom was pregnant with brother Jim Jr.) in South Bend, Indiana. This probably didn't mean much to Dan, who was 7, but it meant the world to me. I had been a devoted Notre Dame football fan since I was 7 or 8 years old. I kept a scrapbook of stories about their games and followed some of their stars like Johnny Lujack, Ralph Guglielmi, and Paul Hornung. The very Saturday before, Notre Dame had pulled off a huge upset, ending the Oklahoma Sooners' 47-game winning streak, which still is the record today, by beating them 7-0. I was ten and watched every second of that game on our black-and-white TV.

My first memory from the trip was getting caught in a whiteout blizzard, probably somewhere near Dunkirk, as that is the time of year when lake-effect snow comes in off Lake Erie. We made it through okay, but it must have been a “white knuckler” for my dad at the wheel.

On the Friday night before the game we went to the pre-game pep rally which I recall was in a big field house. The place was packed with students and fans and the band, coaches, and players whipped everyone into a frenzy with the memories of the previous week's gigantic win over Oklahoma. It was deafeningly loud to say the least. My years were ringing the rest of the night.

The game was against Iowa, and I don't remember much about it except that Notre Dame lost, so I was pretty down afterward. My biggest recollection from the game was when a Notre Dame running back was hit so hard by an Iowa defensive player that you could hear the “crack” of helmets and pads up in the stands. I think the ND player had to be helped off the field.

An unused ticket from 1957 game

I do remember that Notre Dame had a beautiful campus and that we saw the famous “Golden Dome.” However, the iconic mural on the Hesburgh Library with Christ's arms raised, commonly known as “Touchdown Jesus,” was not completed until 1964. Oddly, I have continued to be a Notre Dame football fan all these years, but I have never been back to another game.

At the Old Ball Game

The next summer, in 1958, my dad and his friend and customer Leo Reinhart, who owned a grocery in Pavilion, took Dan, me, and Leo's son to Cleveland to see a couple of major league baseball games. This time, mom had to stay home with a newborn, as brother Jim had been born that April.

I have good memories of the games, a bad one of the hotel, and a funny one of an event on the trip home.

My first recollection of going to the game is the same one I have seen other people comment on. It was in the now-demolished Municipal Stadium, but when we walked through the portal to where our seats were, I was stopped in my tracks by the vista of the big, beautifully manicured green field in front of me. My mouth probably literally dropped open. I had never seen anything like it. Also, as I previously mentioned, it was the home field of the football Browns in the fall.

The games were between the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) and the Chicago White Sox. I was not a fan of either team ( again, my team was the Milwaukee Braves, who had won the World Series the previous year, but that was too far to drive), but there were some great players on the field. The White Sox had the Hall of Fame double-play combination of Nellie Fox at second base and Luis Aparicio at shortstop. Cleveland had slugger Rocky Colavito in the outfield, a young Roger Maris before he got traded to the New York Yankees and broke Babe Ruth's home run record in 1961, and another Hall of Famer from Cuba, Minnie Minoso, who had played for the White Sox the year before. I don't remember who won the games, but I do recollect that Minnie hit a home run and I was very excited by my first big league baseball experience.

Hall of Famers Nellie Fox and Luis Aparicio

I suppose the hotel we stayed at in downtown Cleveland was okay, but we had no prior warning that crews were going to be working all night sand-blasting the edifice of a building across the street. Needless to say, sleeping (when you added in my dad's snoring) was hard to come by.

On our way home at night, we stopped at a gas station to refuel and use the restroom. As we got back in the car to leave, we noticed Dan (about age 8 ) was missing. My dad went looking and found Dan, a notorious sleepwalker, urinating on the rear wall of the station. In his sleep, he thought he was in the restroom. Everyone had a good laugh about that, except Dan, when he woke up and we told him.

Since I became an adult, I have been to many Bills games (especially in the 1990s and early 2000s) and a number of Sabres contests. I have also attended baseball games in major league stadiums in Chicago (both Cubs and White Sox), Baltimore, Montreal, and New York (Yankees). I also became a fan of the Syracuse Orange college basketball team and have attended some of their games in their Dome.

But my childhood memories of going to my first “big time” games in South Bend and Cleveland will always stay with me.