No tax levy increase expected for Oakfield-Alabama School District

The full budget model presented to the Oakfield-Alabama Board of Education this week includes an expected zero percent tax levy increase for the 2023-24 budget year.

O-A Business Administrator Christine Griffin submitted the zero-percent number on March 1, which is in compliance with the state's tax levy cap on growth.

“And your average has been .89% over the life of the tax cap legislation,” Griffin explained. “I think you’ve done your due diligence as board members to present fiscally responsible, tax-friendly budgets to your community.”

Griffin also reported that the state legislative budget is due April 1, when the district will see final numbers on state aid. There has been word that both the New York Senate and Assembly are proposing additional funding to support universal school breakfast and lunch.

Total expenditures are expected to be $24,094,600.

The projected levy, including adjustments, such as Payments In Lieu of Taxes (PILOTs), is $5,947,473.

After the legislative funding is released, the O-A BOE will hear a final budget report at their April meeting, adopt a 2023-24 budget, and approve the property tax report card. There will be a May 9 budget hearing, and then the board will vote on the budget at the May BOE meeting.