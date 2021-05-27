101-year-old WWII veteran will be with Lions Club in Batavia's Memorial Day Parade

Sure, serving in the Army during World War II was the patriotic thing to do, says Batavia resident Harry Boyer, but he's also humble about his service to his country.

"I figured I was one of the lucky ones who didn't have to carry a rifle," Boyer said. "I was in the Signal Corps. I just did what I was supposed to do."

At 101, Boyer is likely to be the oldest veteran taking part in the City of Batavia's Memorial Day Parade on Monday. He will be part of the veterans contingent marching and riding with the Batavia Lions Club.

Boyer served in the Army Signal Corps, first in Italy, and then after the war ended in Europe he was shipped off to the Philippines, arriving there the Friday before the war in the Pacific ended. He then participated in the occupation of Japan until his service time ended.

He said there was nothing remarkable about his time in the Army, repeating, "I just did what I was told to do."

The parade starts at Eastown Plaza at 9:45 a.m. and will proceed down Main Street to Bank Street before wrapping up at Alva Place. The current forecast for Monday is partly cloudy and a high of 70 degrees.

Submitted photo.