45-year-old Batavia resident identified as victim in fatal accident on East Main Street

A pedestrian who was struck while crossing East Main Street on Friday night has been identified by Batavia PD as 45-year-old Casey Nutting, of Batavia.

Nutting, according to witnesses, was running across the street, about 50 yards east of Liberty Street, from south to north when he was struck by a minivan.

The drive of the minivan, whose identity has not been released, has not been charged and police said no charges are anticipated.

