September 22, 2021 - 1:51pm
A motor vehicle with possible serious injuries reported on Route 77
pembroke, indian falls.
There may be serious injuries following a motor vehicle accident on Route 77 at Indian Falls.
Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.
The accident involves a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
Pembroke and Indian Falls along with Mercy EMS dispatched.
There are power lines down in the area.
UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: A person is trapped in the vehicle. Mercy Flight is on in-air standby. East Pembroke responding mutual aid.
UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: Mercy Flight is canceled.
