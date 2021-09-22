Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 22, 2021 - 1:51pm

A motor vehicle with possible serious injuries reported on Route 77

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke, indian falls.

There may be serious injuries following a motor vehicle accident on Route 77 at Indian Falls.

Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

The accident involves a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle. 

Pembroke and Indian Falls along with Mercy EMS  dispatched.

There are power lines down in the area.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: A person is trapped in the vehicle.  Mercy Flight is on in-air standby.  East Pembroke responding mutual aid.

UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: Mercy Flight is canceled.

Comments

Calendar

September 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button