A motor vehicle with possible serious injuries reported on Route 77

There may be serious injuries following a motor vehicle accident on Route 77 at Indian Falls.

Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

The accident involves a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Pembroke and Indian Falls along with Mercy EMS dispatched.

There are power lines down in the area.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: A person is trapped in the vehicle. Mercy Flight is on in-air standby. East Pembroke responding mutual aid.

UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: Mercy Flight is canceled.