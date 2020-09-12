Abutment being replaced under rail bridge in Le Roy damaged by garbage truck

Rochester and Southern Railroad is in the process of replacing a bridge abutment on Mill Street in Le Roy that was heavily damaged July 15 when a Waste Management garbage truck struck the bridge.

The truck was powered by compressed natural gas with the tanks on top of the truck. With the tanks, the truck stood 13' 6" tall. Unfortunately, the bridge clearance was only 12' 6". The gas tanks exploded on impact, causing a large crack in the foundation of the bridge.

A spokesman for R&S said crews still take at least another three weeks to replace the abutment but with the work, the bridge will be ready to "meet the next century."

Rail service is not affected by the repair. there are temporary structural supports under the bridge during the project.

Mill Street is closed to thru traffic during the repairs.