Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 12, 2020 - 10:28am

Abutment being replaced under rail bridge in Le Roy damaged by garbage truck

posted by Howard B. Owens in Rochester and Southern Railroad, Le Roy, Waste Management, news.

leroybridgereplace.jpg

Rochester and Southern Railroad is in the process of replacing a bridge abutment on Mill Street in Le Roy that was heavily damaged July 15 when a Waste Management garbage truck struck the bridge.

The truck was powered by compressed natural gas with the tanks on top of the truck. With the tanks, the truck stood 13' 6" tall. Unfortunately, the bridge clearance was only 12' 6". The gas tanks exploded on impact, causing a large crack in the foundation of the bridge.

A spokesman for R&S said crews still take at least another three weeks to replace the abutment but with the work, the bridge will be ready to "meet the next century."

Rail service is not affected by the repair. there are temporary structural supports under the bridge during the project.

Mill Street is closed to thru traffic during the repairs.

Calendar

September 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button