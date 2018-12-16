Accident reported on Slusser Road

A motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 8144 Slusher Road, Pembroke.

Unknown injuries but the caller reports hearing somebody yelling for help.

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:02 p.m.: A deputy on scene hasn't found anything. The caller reported hearing two loud bangs and hearing somebody yelling for help and seeing a car. A chief on scene suggests the vehicle left. Now there's a suggestion to check the create.

UPDATE 7:07 p.m.: The car is completely submerged underwater. The driver is out and soaked. A chief asks for the ETA of the ambulance and says he'll need wetsuits.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m: The patient is being transported to UMMC for evaluation. He was in the water for about two minutes. No injuries. Vitals within normal limits.

CLARIFICATION: It was the deputy on scene who suggested the car had left the scene after initially not being able to find it.

UPDATE 10:07 p.m.: Submitted photos added.