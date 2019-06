A two-car accident with injuries is reported on the Thruway in the westbound lane at mile marker 398.7.

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:53 a.m.: Two vehicles, two patients, one complaining of injuries. "We'll be all set with the resources we have," says a first responder.

UPDATE 10:12 a.m.: East Pembroke assignment is back in service.