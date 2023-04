A motor vehicle accident with injuries and blocking is reported in the area of 4063 West Main Street Road, Batavia.

Town of Batavia Fire, along with Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 10:11 a.m.: A first responder reports that the road is not blocked. Both vehicles have pulled into a business's parking lot.

UPDATE 10:12 a.m.: Two patients, one ambulance sufficient, hold the assignment to Rescue 20.