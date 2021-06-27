After 17 innings pitched for Muckdogs, Parr gives up first runs against Elmira

Press release:

The roller-coaster ride of emotions continues for the Muckdog as after they just won four out of their last five games to claw their way but to .500; they lose their second straight game. After Friday night’s nail-biting loss to the Tarp Skunks 2-1, Batavia looked to maintain the season series lead against the Elmira Pioneers on Faith and Family Night at Dwyer Stadium.

Andrew Parr got the ball to start the game, as the righty from Andrews College started the year out of the bullpen but was on the mound for his second start of the season against Elmira. Going into the game, Parr led the entire Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League with a 0.00 ERA in 17 innings pitched and was tied for first with four wins.

Elmira’s bats got rolling early as Parr allowed three hits, and first basemen Bobby Marsh drove in the first run against Parr so far this season. The Pios then got six hits off the former PGCBL Pitcher of the Week in the second inning, including an opposite-field two-run homer for Chris Erickson. Parr was yanked for Niagara University right-hander Tyler Prospero in a 6-0 ballgame with just one out in the inning.

Batavia would respond in the bottom half of the inning, scoring both Jerry Reinhart and Abner Benitez to cut the deficit to just four. The hits just continue to come in bunches for Elmira, as they had double digits in the fourth inning. The Pioneers scored three in the fourth and three more in the fifth due to a bases-clearing triple from right fielder Dom Popa.

As always, the Muckdogs did not go down without a fight, down 10 runs in the seventh pinch hitter Ethan Frasca and Luis Rodriguez both scored after RBI’s from Cameron Conley and Charlie Szykowny. Batavia would tack on two more in the eighth after Elmira responded with two runs of their own.

With a final score of 14-6, Elmira mustered up 19 total hits in an impressive showing from top to bottom of the Pioneer order. Extra hitter Gil Merod had a four-hit game with three runs scored, and Auburn catcher Jake Schorr finished with three hits and three RBIs. Cam Hill got the win on the mound, as so far on the year, Batavia was used to seeing him playing first base and batting third for the Pios, with Parr picking up the loss.

Batavia now falls to 9-12 on the year and back into fourth place as Geneva winning both games of the doubleheader against Auburn. Facing the Auburn Doubledays today will be the Muckdogs, as they play a team from the central division for the first time this year.

