After five-hour standoff, suspect charged with felonies, held in jail

A suspect in a five-hour standoff at 46 Walnut St., Batavia, on Monday night, is accused of taking a hostage and wielding a knife while barricading himself in an apartment he didn't live in.

Anthony Armstrong Jr., 34, of Rochester, is charged with burglary in the first degree, a Class B felony, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, a Class E felony, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (a prior conviction) a Class D felony, menacing in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and three counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

The incident began at 5:08 p.m. with a hang-up 9-1-1 call.

When officers arrived at the location of the call, they learned Armstrong and a tenant in the complex were arguing and the tenant wanted Armstrong removed. While officers were interviewing the caller, Armstrong entered another apartment without permission of the resident and barricaded himself inside, holding the resident against the person's will.

Armstong is accused of being armed with a knife. He reportedly made threats to harm himself and placed the victim in fear.

While inside, he allegedly damaged property and refused to allow the victim to call for help.

The Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were dispatched, and Sheriff's deputies responded to assist.

The New York State Police assisted, and the SWAT unit from Monroe County was requested to the scene.

An ERT member began making regular announcements over the unit's loudspeaker system, informing the suspect that he was under arrest and needed to exit the building with his hands in the air.

The victim managed to escape the apartment through an upstairs window and was helped to safety by officers.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were able to enter the apartment and take Armstrong into custody.

Armstrong was taken to a Mercy EMS ambulance and transported to UMMC for evaluation. He was then taken into police custody and arraigned in City Court. He was ordered held in the Genesee County Jail.

A statement from police reads, "The City of Batavia Police Department wishes to thank the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, Genesee County 911 Center, Mercy EMS, City of Batavia Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management and Genesee County Mental Health for their assistance in helping to bring this situation to a safe resolution."

