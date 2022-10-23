Aggies unstoppable again to cap 7-0 season against Notre Dame

For the seventh time in seven games, the Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies scored at least 38 points on their way to a dominating win.

Only once has an opponent scored more than one touchdown against the Aggies.

This time, OAE beat Notre Dame 48-0.

Scoring:

Bodie Hyde runs for 2 yards.

Bodie Hyde passes to Kyle Porter for 55 yards.

Bodie Hyde runs for 67 yards.

Noah Currier runs for 27 yards.

Bodie Hyde runs for 27 yards.

Noah Currier runs for 33 yards.

Noah Currier runs for 41 yards.

Avery Watterson hit six of seven point after attempts.

Hyde was 7-9 passing for 154 yards, a TD and an interception.

Currie rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns on 12 attempts. Hyde gained 145 yards, scored three times, on 12 carries.

Porter had three receptions for 74 yards and a TD.

"This was a great game to wrap up the end of the regular season with," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "It was a solid performance on the scoreboard and we took a step in our team's process. However, there is still plenty to take back to the film room and dive into as we prepare for our second season."

The Fighting Irish finish the regular season 4-3.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.