Alexander beats Marcus Whitman to advance to semi-finals

Alexander advised to the second round of the Class C1 Section V championship tournament on Monday with a 40-35 victory over Marcus Whitman.

Ally Mileham scored 12 points, Natalie Whitmore, 10, Alyssa Kramer, six, and Melanie Pohl and Hallie Kramer each scored five.

The Trojans (9-2) play East Rochester (the #1 seed at 11-1) at 7 p.m. tomorrow at a location to be determined.

Photos by Debra Reilly.