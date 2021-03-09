Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 9, 2021 - 10:38am

Alexander beats Marcus Whitman to advance to semi-finals

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, alexander.

img_6963alexanderhoops.jpg

Alexander advised to the second round of the Class C1 Section V championship tournament on Monday with a 40-35 victory over Marcus Whitman.

Ally Mileham scored 12 points, Natalie Whitmore, 10, Alyssa Kramer, six, and Melanie Pohl and Hallie Kramer each scored five.  

The Trojans (9-2) play East Rochester (the #1 seed at 11-1) at 7 p.m. tomorrow at a location to be determined.

Photos by Debra Reilly. 

img_6976alexanderhoops.jpg

img_6946alexanderhoops.jpg

img_6939alexanderhoops.jpg

img_6914alexanderhoops.jpg

img_6916alexanderhoops.jpg

img_6913alexanderhoops.jpg

img_6906alexanderhoops.jpg

img_6900alexanderhoops.jpg

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button