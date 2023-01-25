Alexander boys fall behind in first half, lose to Wheatland Chili 60-48

The Alexander Trojans fell to 5-10 in Boys Basketball on Tuesday with a loss to Wheatland-Chili, 60-48.

Dylan Pohl scored 16 points for the Trojans. Trent Woods scored 13 and Paul Schmitt scored eight.

Also in Boys Basketball on Tuesday:

Notre Dame beat C.G. Finney, 74-68

Oakfield-Alabama beat Rochester Prep, 61-53

Pavilion beat Lyndonville, 67-50

Pembroke beat Cheektowaga 76-75

In Girls Basketball:

Elba beat Pavilion, 50-39. Sydney Reilly scored 16 points for the Lancers. She had six assists and six steals. Maddie Hall scored 12 points. Mariah Ognibene had 13 rebounds to go with four points scored and two steals. For Pavilion, Lauren Kingsley scored 18 points and had 20 rebounds. Karlee Zinkievich scored eight points and had five assists. Kylie Conway scored eight points.

Byron-Bergen lost to Gananda, 48-38.

Le Roy beat Batavia, 45-40. Corina Dunn scored 17 points and had seven rebounds for Le Roy. Abby Allen scored 15 points. Lindsey Steffenilla had 10 rebounds.

To view or purchase photos, click here. Photos by Steve Ognibene