Alexander defeats Notre Dame 49-7

Alexander had all of the pieces working -- offense, defense, and special teams -- in their 49-7 win over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Scoring Summary:

First quarter, 8:40, Alexander, Richard Townley 1-yard run. PAT by Dalton Selapack.

First quarter, 4:43, Alexander, Richard Townley, 10-yard run. PAT by Dalton Selapack.

Second quarter, 11:14, Alexander, Bryceton Berry punt attempt blocked. Recovered by Kaden Lyons in the end zone. PAT by Dalton Selapack.

Second quarter, 7:07, Alexander, Mason Bump 8-yard run. PAT by Dalton Selapack.

Second quarter, 5:00, Notre Dame, James Fanara 3-yard pass complete to Ryan Fitzpatrick. PAT by Brandon Carrick.

Second quarter, 2:53, Alexander, Richard Townley 4-yard run. PAT by Dalton Selapack.

Third quarter, 7:00, Alexander, Kaden Lyons 20-yard run. PAT by Dalton Selapack.

Third quarter, 1:25, Alexander, Mason Bump, 4-yard run. PAT by Dalton Selapack.

Trenton Woods was 6-10 passing for Alexander for 119 yards.

Townley rushed for 61 yards on 12 attempts. Bump gained 53 yards on nine carries. Ben Merrill had three receptions for 62 yards.

For Notre Dame, James Fanara was 3-13 passing for 39 yards and a TD and he gained 31 yards on the ground on seven carries.

The Trojans remain undefeated at 4-0. Notre Dame is 2-2.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.