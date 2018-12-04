Alexander residents vote down new bus garage, lights for football
Voters in Alexander yesterday rejected a $12.6 million capital improvement project that would have allowed the school district to build a new bus garage, upgrade some elementary school classrooms and install lights on the football field.
The ballot proposition failed by a 61 to 39 percent margin, or 183 no to 117 yes.
School officials said the current bus garage is beyond repair and its location and configuration is a traffic safety hazard.
Critics accused the Alexander CSD of using the community's long-standing request for lights on the football field as a way to bribe voters into approving the expenditure.
The projects were going to be funded by $1.9 million from capital reserves (money designated for such projects), $705,000 from other reserves, and more than $10 million in state aid.
Passage of the measure would have required the district to take out $10 million in bonds, with state aid making the bond payments, over the 15- and 30-year life of the bonds.
Officials said the bus garage is in such bad condition that state officials will soon force its replacement.
All hail Alexander! The people have spoken and the "next step" should be fairly obvious. The inspectors who deemed the bus barn unsalvagable should be queried as to their thought processes. A detailed explanation with pics should have already been provided to the committee and the board. Post it in public places and make copies available to the voters. Are the neglected classrooms (The superintendent was surprised at the condition) in an area that could have the pressure relieved that is causing the flooding? Or is it a leak from above? Is there mold remediation needed? And lastly, with the state pushing for shared services, and the fact that the subject was mulled to some extent by the committee, bring out the notes from that discussion. That should give the community a good start as to why the idea was squashed. And an idea of just how serious a consideration it was or wasn't given.
... "Officials" A term used when no one wants to take credit, they just can't put their name on it.....
