Alexander residents vote down new bus garage, lights for football

Voters in Alexander yesterday rejected a $12.6 million capital improvement project that would have allowed the school district to build a new bus garage, upgrade some elementary school classrooms and install lights on the football field.

The ballot proposition failed by a 61 to 39 percent margin, or 183 no to 117 yes.

School officials said the current bus garage is beyond repair and its location and configuration is a traffic safety hazard.

Critics accused the Alexander CSD of using the community's long-standing request for lights on the football field as a way to bribe voters into approving the expenditure.

The projects were going to be funded by $1.9 million from capital reserves (money designated for such projects), $705,000 from other reserves, and more than $10 million in state aid.

Passage of the measure would have required the district to take out $10 million in bonds, with state aid making the bond payments, over the 15- and 30-year life of the bonds.

Officials said the bus garage is in such bad condition that state officials will soon force its replacement.

