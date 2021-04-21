Alexander rolls to 5-1 with 30-0 victory to close out regular season

The Trojans, at 5-1, are once again playoff-bound after finishing the regular season with a 30-0 win over Cuba-Rushford.

Once again, Brayden Woods gained more than 100 yards on the ground, running for 104 on 11 carries. He scored two touchdowns.

Nick Kramer rushed five times for 41 yards. He was also 7-13 passing for 125 yards and a TD. He gave up one interception. Jay Morrison caught four of those passes for 86 yards and a TD.

Jake Laney led the Trojan defense in tackles with six. Devin Dean and Connor Hollands each had 4 tackles. Gavin Smith-Crandall recorded another QB sack. Dean and Clayton Bezon each had interceptions.

In other games last night:

Geneseo beat Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen 30-13

Pembroke beat Perry in eight-man, 42-6

Batavia beat Palmyra-Macedon 48-7 (we hope to have photos and video posted this evening)

Bolivar Richburg beat Notre Dame 40-0.

OAE beat Avon 37-7 (click here for coverage)

Photos by Philip Casper. Top photo: Brayden Woods (5) picking his way through the Cuba-Rushford Defenders

Eric Cline (9) with the kickoff

Jay Morrison (1) diving across the plane for a touchdown

Mason Bump (10) charging through the Cuba-Rushford defense

Quarterback Nick Kramer (3) walking back from the huddle a Connor Hollands (21) makes his way to the line

Maverick Bump (2) catching the low pass in open field

Fullback Devin Dean (24) pushing his way through two defenders