The Alexander Trojans won a first-round Class C2 playoff in Boys Basketball over Kendall at home on Tuesday, 68-55.

Dylan Pohl scored 25 points for Alexander, and Trent Woods scored 17.

The Trojans seeded #8 at 7-14, face #1 seed Pembroke (19-1) in Pembroke on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m.

Photos by Debra Reilly.