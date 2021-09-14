All that glitters is classic cars at Pembroke's annual show, returning this Sunday
The Pembroke Classic Car Show returns to Pembroke Town Park on Sunday with another large turnout of cherry classic cars and car fans expected.
The event, sponsored by the Pembroke/Corfu/Darien Kiwanis Club runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The registration fee is $15 and is required for all participating vehicles.
The number of trophy classes is expanding this year and the first 200 cars will receive a commemorative dash plaque.
More than 60 vendors are expected along with several food trucks. Crossroads House will host a huge basket raffle. PCD Kiwanis will conduct a 50/50. There will be a free blow-up slide for the kids and if you don't feel like walking ... ride the Trackless Train around the event.
The Kids Car Cruise will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Pembroke Community Band will play from noon to 1:00 pm and a magician show will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 pm.
Pre-registration has ended for the cars but classic car owners who wish to attend can download the application at pcdkiwanis.com to save time the day of the event.
Comments