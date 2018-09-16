Local Matters

September 16, 2018 - 3:45pm

Annual reading of John Gardner set for Oct. 27 at the Pok-A-Dot

posted by Howard B. Owens in John Gardner Society, batavia, Literature, news.

johngardnerreading2017-7_1.jpg

The John Gardner Society will host its annual reading of Batavia's most renowned novelist at the Pok-A-Dot the evening of Oct. 27.

The reading will start at 8 p.m.

Anybody with an interest in Gardner, literature, Batavia's history, or just looking for an evening of camaraderie and entertainment, is invited to attend or read their own favorite passages from Gardner's work.

For more information or to be added to the list of readers, contact Bill Kauffman at [email protected].

The event is sponsored by the John Gardner Society and Genesee Community College.

Photo: File photo from last year's reading.

 

