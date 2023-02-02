Arctic chill coming to Batavia

A wind chill advisory is in effect for 4 a.m., Friday, through 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The arctic cold front could also generate a 30-minute burst of heavy snow with wind gusts of 40 this evening between 8 and 9 p.m..

Whiteout conditions are possible.

The National Weather Service advises, "Those traveling later this evening should plan accordingly."

After the snow, temperatures will plunge from 30 degrees to single digits by daybreak with wind chill values of -10 degrees.