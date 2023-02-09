Artist David Burke demonstrates Intuitive Painting

Local artist David F. Burke provided Tuesday's artist demo on Intuitive Painting for the Batavia Society of Artists and GO ART!

Intuitive Painting, Burke said, is what happens when you have no preconceived image in your head about your finished work. You let the blank canvas lead you each step of the way.

There are no rules, no restraints.

"You just allow for each paint stroke or mark that you have made to speak to you about the next one," he said. "You are freed from the needless self-analyzing or overly scrutinizing your work. It can be meditative and self-reflective as you explore all the possible combinations of color, value, shape, visual texture, that show up through your own personal style."