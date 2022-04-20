Aspiring entrepreneurs make their pitch in GCC competition

Katrina McCracken impressed the judges yesterday at GCC in a business pitch competition with her creativity, giving her a second-place prize.

The competition was open to the general public though it was mostly GCC students who shared their entrepreneurial dreams with the judges.

The first-place prizes went to Brielle Jennings, BriixBandz Clothing, as most likely to succeed, and to Kayla Warwick, Swift Tea, as most creative.

First four photos by Howard Owens.

Submitted photo.

