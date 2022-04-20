Local Matters

April 20, 2022 - 6:02pm

Aspiring entrepreneurs make their pitch in GCC competition

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, business.

businesspitchgcc2022.jpg

Katrina McCracken impressed the judges yesterday at GCC in a business pitch competition with her creativity, giving her a second-place prize.

The competition was open to the general public though it was mostly GCC students who shared their entrepreneurial dreams with the judges.

The first-place prizes went to Brielle Jennings, BriixBandz Clothing, as most likely to succeed, and to Kayla Warwick, Swift Tea, as most creative.

First four photos by Howard Owens.

businesspitchgcc2022-2.jpg

businesspitchgcc2022-3.jpg

businesspitchgcc2022-5.jpg

business_idea_pitch_competition_winners.jpg

Submitted photo.

From left to right:

  • Amy Conley, BCC Co-advisor
  • Jake Kasmarek, BCC President
  • Brielle Jennings, 1st Place Most Likely to Success with BriixBandz Clothing
  • Katrina McCracken, 2nd Place Most Creative with Flower Farm Girl
  • Kayla Warwick, 1st Place Most Creative with Swift Tea
  • Lina LaMattina, BCC Co-advisor
  • Not pictured is Ashley Bliss, 2nd Place Most Likely to Succeed with AB Construction

