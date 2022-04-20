April 20, 2022 - 6:02pm
Aspiring entrepreneurs make their pitch in GCC competition
Katrina McCracken impressed the judges yesterday at GCC in a business pitch competition with her creativity, giving her a second-place prize.
The competition was open to the general public though it was mostly GCC students who shared their entrepreneurial dreams with the judges.
The first-place prizes went to Brielle Jennings, BriixBandz Clothing, as most likely to succeed, and to Kayla Warwick, Swift Tea, as most creative.
First four photos by Howard Owens.
Submitted photo.
From left to right:
- Amy Conley, BCC Co-advisor
- Jake Kasmarek, BCC President
- Brielle Jennings, 1st Place Most Likely to Success with BriixBandz Clothing
- Katrina McCracken, 2nd Place Most Creative with Flower Farm Girl
- Kayla Warwick, 1st Place Most Creative with Swift Tea
- Lina LaMattina, BCC Co-advisor
- Not pictured is Ashley Bliss, 2nd Place Most Likely to Succeed with AB Construction
