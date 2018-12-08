Attica beats Pembroke, 59-55

Pembroke fell to Attica in a Friday-night matchup in Attica, 55-59.

Attica's Dawson Nelson led all scorers with 16 points. He also had 15 rebounds and two assists. Tyler Meyer added 13 points and Frankie Biscelgilie scored 15.

For Pembroke, Trevor Vaughn scored 14 points and Jarrod Ludwig scored 10 points.

From Attica Head Coach Rob Crawley:

"Attica Held Pembroke to 5 field goals in the 2nd half, but Pembroke was 20-22 from the free throw line.

I am incredibly proud of our team tonight. With it being such a later season opener for us, I was very concerned about going up against a well prepared and well-coached team like Pembroke. We kept our composure from start to finish which shows a lot of growth from our players.

We used our depth tonight 9 players scoring for us. Bisceglie hit back to back 3's to start the second half. Nelson did a great job inside as well. All of our guys stepped up and accepted their role tonight to help us get the win."