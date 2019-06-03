Local Matters

June 3, 2019 - 5:26pm

ATV rider in ICU at Strong after accident in Oakfield on Sunday

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Oakfield.

A man involved in an ATV accident at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, is in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

A patient listed as "guarded" at Strong is in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Sheriff's Office identified the rider as Angel L. Claudio Lopez, 43, no address listed.

According to the accident report, Lopez was riding an ATV up a sand hill on property at 2750 Maple Avenue Road, Oakfield, when the vehicle overturned, ejecting Lopez, and then landed on him.

Lopez suffered a head injury but was described as conscious at the time he was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong.

The accident was investigated by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

