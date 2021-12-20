Average gas prices continue decline despite increased demand

Press release:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, down two cents from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.22. The New York State average is $3.51, down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.30. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $3.46 (down one cent from last week)

Buffalo - $3.46 (no change from last week)

Ithaca - $3.50 (no change from last week)

Rochester - $3.51 (no change from last week)

Rome - $3.53 (down one cent from last week)

Syracuse - $3.47 (down one cent from last week)

Watertown - $3.54 (down one cent from last week)

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by two cents to $3.31. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks are down while demand is on the rise. Typically, growing demand and tight supply would result in rising pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to put downward pressure on prices. This morning, oil prices are below $70 per barrel. Gasoline demand will likely increase with holiday travel and then drop in January when we typically see the cheapest prices of the year.