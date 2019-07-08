Balk helps Muckdogs hold onto first place

Press release:

To remain in first place in the New York-Penn League, the Batavia Muckdogs pitching needed a little help.

The offense provided it with a two-out rally and a balk call in the fourth inning as the Muckdogs downed the State College Spikes, 3-2 on Sunday.

The Muckdogs trailed, 2-1 when Jack Strunc walked with two outs, then Andrew Turner blasted a double to the gap and Strung scored all the way from first.

That's when the luck came through as well. Dustin Skelton struck out, but when the ball got away from the catcher, he made it to first and Turner went to third. Still with two outs, a balk was called and Turner scored the eventual winning run.

From there, the pitching continued to be tremendous for Batavia.

Jeremy Galindez improved to 2-0 with the win, as he threw two perfect innings in relief of Remey Reed. Reed, who is 3-0 on the season, struck out five in four innings and lowered his ERA to 1.73.

Josh Simpson, a 2019 draft pick of the Miami Marlins, got his second hold of the season, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout.

Evan Brabrand, who has developed into a closer for Batavia manager Tom Lawless, picked up his fourth save of the season. Brabrand, a ninth-round draft pick this year, finished the eighth and ninth without allowing a hit or run.

Batavia improved to 14-8 with the win, 1.5 games ahead of State College (13-10) and two games ahead of Mahoning Valley and West Virginia.

The other Batavia run came in the first when Milton Smith II singled and scored on a hit by Troy Johnston, who had two hits on the day.

State College answered in the bottom of the inning when Andrew Warner hit a two-run single.

Albert Guaimaro and Skelton had hits, while Turner had two hits.

The Muckdogs are at State College tonight and Tuesday, both games at 7:05 p.m.

The Muckdogs return home to play Lowell on Wednesday, July 10 as part of a three-game homestand (July 10, 11 and 12). Hot dogs are just $1 on Wednesday and all Labatt's products are $2. Friday is Crafty Hour, all craft beers are $3. All three games start at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are available at the Dwyer Stadium box office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, online at muckdogs.com or call 585-483-3647.