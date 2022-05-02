May 2, 2022 - 2:37pm
Ballers can level up their game with 'Back to Basics' clinic hosted by Dave Pero
posted by Howard B. Owens in dave pero, basketball, sports.
Batavia resident, a former coach at Notre Dame, has announced new basketball clinics for children in kindergarten through their senior year in high school called Back to Basics.
For players K-2, 3-4, and 5-6, clinics will be Saturday mornings.
On Monday evenings, clinics will be held for players 7-8 and 9-12.
Clinics are $30 per session or $200 for all eight sessions.
Registration is open at www.basicbasketballclinic.com
I will have current high school and college coaches and players helping me," Pero said. "I'm really looking forward to it."
Recent comments