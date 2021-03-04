Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 4, 2021 - 10:00pm

Barn fire reported at Star Growers

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, elba.
Video Sponsor

A barn fire, with flames showing, is reported at Star Growers, on Starowitz Road, Elba.

Elba fire dispatched. Byron and South Byron asked to stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 10:01 p.m.: A first responder confirms working structure fire and requests a second alarm.

UPDATE 10:02 p.m.: Town of Batavia, Byron, South Byron, along with City Fire's Fast Team dispatched.

UPDATE 12:13 a.m.: Video posted. Fire crews are still on scene.  This was a significant structure with equipment inside.  Chief Mike Heale said crews heard explosions inside upon their arrival.  No livestock were involved. No injuries reported.  The cause has not been determined.

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button