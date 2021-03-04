Barn fire reported at Star Growers

Video Sponsor

A barn fire, with flames showing, is reported at Star Growers, on Starowitz Road, Elba.

Elba fire dispatched. Byron and South Byron asked to stand by in quarters.

UPDATE 10:01 p.m.: A first responder confirms working structure fire and requests a second alarm.

UPDATE 10:02 p.m.: Town of Batavia, Byron, South Byron, along with City Fire's Fast Team dispatched.

UPDATE 12:13 a.m.: Video posted. Fire crews are still on scene. This was a significant structure with equipment inside. Chief Mike Heale said crews heard explosions inside upon their arrival. No livestock were involved. No injuries reported. The cause has not been determined.