A barn fire with flames showing is reported at 7000 Park Avenue, Oakfield, between Judge Road and Seneca Street.

Oakfield Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Alabama, Elba, East Pembroke, and City of Batavia Fast Team requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m.: City Fire's second platoon requested to headquarters.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: East Pembroke can go back in service. Elba staging at the scene.