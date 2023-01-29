Local Matters

January 29, 2023 - 12:07am

Barn fire reported on Alexander Road in Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in news, fire, Alexander.

A barn fire is reported at 10858 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Alexander Fire and Town of Batavia Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 12:10 a.m.: National Grid requested to the scene. The hydrant is on the opposite side of the street so law enforcement requested from Attica and from Genesee County shut down traffic in both directions.

UPDATE 12:13. a.m.: The homeowner tells a chief there are propane tanks inside the structure.

 

