Barn fire reported on Warsaw Road, Le Roy

A barn fire is reported at 9420 Warsaw Road, Le Roy.

There is heavy smoke and flame.

Le Roy fire, along with Bergen fire and the City of Batavia's Fast team is on scene.

Stafford and Pavilion also dispatched.

UPDATE(S) By Billie 8:13 a.m.: Alexander and Darien also requested for mutual aid. Town of Batavia is on scene and Elba is asked to fill in at the town's Station #2. Brockport is called to fill in at Le Roy's hall. The utilities have been shut off to the barn.

UPDATE 8:50 a.m.: This is a Quarter horse farm. No animals or people were injured. Horses were corralled safely. There was a riding arena inside the barn and lots of hay. Firefighters will be on scene for a while still extinguishing the smoldering hay. The residence abuts the barn and the fire did some damage to it but it was minimal because of a firewall between the structures.

UPDATE 9:13 a.m.: Wyoming Correctional Facility is contacted and asked to provide inmates to help pick up fire hoses. Command is initially told they are unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions. Command says they were told inmates would be available and asks dispatch to double-check. It is confirmed a correctional crew is available and will be brought in within the next two hours.

UPDATE 9:37 a.m.: Fire is contained. Doing overhaul.

UPDATE 10:04 a.m.: Wyoming Correctional en route.

UPDATE 10:28 a.m.: The Le Roy auxiliary is en route with refreshments.