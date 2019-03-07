Barniak Farms in Bethany named Conservation Farm of the Year

Barniak Farms has been selected by the Genesee County Soil and Water District at the 2018 Conservation Farm of the Year.

Brad Mudrzynski, with Soil and Water, said the farm was selected because of what it does to protect soil health and the watershed, such as planting cover crops, which helps prevent erosion, builds soil health, and prevents phosphorous from leaching into streams and creeks.

The farm on East Road in Bethany is 1,700 acres and milks about 700 head of cattle.

Soil and Water, founded in Genesee County in 1944, hand out its first farm conservation award in 1959.

Photo: Ted Konieczka, Laura Bestehorn, Joseph Barniak, Barry Flansburg, Brad Mudrzynski, Molly Cassatt, Tim Welch, and Kenneth Barniak