Basketball: Batavia boys lose, girls win

The Batavia Blue Devils boys basketball team lost Thursday to Greece Olympia 64-47.

Javin McFollins and Tanner Mountain scored nine points each. Estavan Lovett and Sawyer Siverling scored six each.

Also in boys basketball, Notre Dame beat Lyndonville 83-56.

In girls basketball, Batavia beat Olympia 47-37. Jaylene Dersham scored 21 points and Julia Clark scored 10.