Basketball: Elba beats Pembroke 59-44

The Lady Lancers defeated the Lady Dragons on Thursday night 59-44.

Dakota Brinkman scored 17 points for Elba and Laci Sewar scored 15 points. Sewar had 11 rebounds and Brinkman 10.

For Pembroke, Ellie Peterson scored 15 points.

Also in girls basketball:

Byron-Bergen beat Alexander 43-34

Kendall beat Notre Dame 33-19

There were no local boys' basketball games on Thursday.