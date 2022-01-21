Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 21, 2022 - 2:48pm

Basketball: Elba beats Pembroke 59-44

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, elba, pembroke.

The Lady Lancers defeated the Lady Dragons on Thursday night 59-44.

Dakota Brinkman scored 17 points for Elba and Laci Sewar scored 15 points.  Sewar had 11 rebounds and Brinkman 10.

For Pembroke, Ellie Peterson scored 15 points.

Also in girls basketball:

  • Byron-Bergen beat Alexander 43-34
  • Kendall beat Notre Dame 33-19

There were no local boys' basketball games on Thursday.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2022

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button