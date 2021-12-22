Basketball: Hornets remain undefeated after game with Attica

The Oakfield-Alabama boys basketball team moved its season record to 4-0 with a 66-45 win over Attica on Tuesday.

Scoring:

Kam Cusmano, 27 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Kaden Cusmano, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Gaige Armbrewster, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Also in boys basketball on Tuesday:

Batavia lost to Mendon 78-50. Javin McFollins scored 12 points for the Blue Devils. Sheldon Siverling and Sawyer Siverling each scored eight points.

Elba beat Lyndonville 63-37

Alexander beat Kendall 55-47

Wheatland-Chili beat Notre Dame 68-53

In girls basketball: