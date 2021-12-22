December 22, 2021 - 1:19pm
Basketball: Hornets remain undefeated after game with Attica
The Oakfield-Alabama boys basketball team moved its season record to 4-0 with a 66-45 win over Attica on Tuesday.
Scoring:
- Kam Cusmano, 27 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
- Kaden Cusmano, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks
- Gaige Armbrewster, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals
Also in boys basketball on Tuesday:
- Batavia lost to Mendon 78-50. Javin McFollins scored 12 points for the Blue Devils. Sheldon Siverling and Sawyer Siverling each scored eight points.
- Elba beat Lyndonville 63-37
- Alexander beat Kendall 55-47
- Wheatland-Chili beat Notre Dame 68-53
In girls basketball:
- Pavilion beat Keshequa 54-28. Lauren Kingsley scored 14 points for Pavilion. Karlee Zinkievich, 12, and Paige Landers, 12.
- Depew beat Elba 70-40
- Le Roy beat Geneseo 52-42. Abby Allen scored 12 points for Le Roy. Kailyn Tresco, 11, and Kenna MacKenzie, 10.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
