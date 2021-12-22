Local Matters

December 22, 2021 - 1:19pm

Basketball: Hornets remain undefeated after game with Attica

posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, sports, basketball.

oaeattica2021-6_websize.jpg

The Oakfield-Alabama boys basketball team moved its season record to 4-0 with a 66-45 win over Attica on Tuesday.

Scoring:

  • Kam Cusmano, 27 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks
  • Kaden Cusmano, 10 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, 3 blocks
  • Gaige Armbrewster, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Also in boys basketball on Tuesday:

  • Batavia lost to Mendon 78-50. Javin McFollins scored 12 points for the Blue Devils. Sheldon Siverling and Sawyer Siverling each scored eight points.
  • Elba beat Lyndonville 63-37
  • Alexander beat Kendall 55-47
  • Wheatland-Chili beat Notre Dame 68-53

In girls basketball:

  • Pavilion beat Keshequa 54-28. Lauren Kingsley scored 14 points for Pavilion.  Karlee Zinkievich, 12, and Paige Landers, 12.
  • Depew beat Elba 70-40
  • Le Roy beat Geneseo 52-42. Abby Allen scored 12 points for Le Roy. Kailyn Tresco, 11, and Kenna MacKenzie, 10.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oaeattica2021-28_websize.jpg

oaeattica2021-16_websize.jpg

oaeattica2021-13_websize.jpg

Upcoming

more

