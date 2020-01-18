Local Matters

January 18, 2020 - 12:27pm

Basketball: Knights fall to Livonia 50-44

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball.

eoinnljwoaaqsqs.jpeg

In a home game, Le Roy lost to LCAA D1 rival Livonia 50-44.

Cody Lytle scored 14 points. Andrew Loftus, 12, and Ethan Beswick, nine.

The Knights are now 6-6 on the season.

Also in boys basketball:

  • Oakfield beat Wheatland-Chile 69-51
  • Batavia lost to Eastridge 66-60
  • Elba beat Alexander, 82-66

In girls basketball:

  • Batavia beat Sutherland 59-57
  • Livonia beat Le Roy 71-41

Photos by Tim McArdle.

eoinnllxsaanabe.jpeg

eoinnljwkaasy5z.jpeg

