Basketball: Knights fall to Livonia 50-44

In a home game, Le Roy lost to LCAA D1 rival Livonia 50-44.

Cody Lytle scored 14 points. Andrew Loftus, 12, and Ethan Beswick, nine.

The Knights are now 6-6 on the season.

Also in boys basketball:

Oakfield beat Wheatland-Chile 69-51

Batavia lost to Eastridge 66-60

Elba beat Alexander, 82-66

In girls basketball:

Batavia beat Sutherland 59-57

Livonia beat Le Roy 71-41

Photos by Tim McArdle.