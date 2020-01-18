January 18, 2020 - 12:27pm
Basketball: Knights fall to Livonia 50-44
posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball.
In a home game, Le Roy lost to LCAA D1 rival Livonia 50-44.
Cody Lytle scored 14 points. Andrew Loftus, 12, and Ethan Beswick, nine.
The Knights are now 6-6 on the season.
Also in boys basketball:
- Oakfield beat Wheatland-Chile 69-51
- Batavia lost to Eastridge 66-60
- Elba beat Alexander, 82-66
In girls basketball:
- Batavia beat Sutherland 59-57
- Livonia beat Le Roy 71-41
Photos by Tim McArdle.